Beetlejuice 2: Will Monica Bellucci team up with Michael Keaton and Tim Burton? Deets here

Beetlejuice, the popular 1988-released film that eventually earned cult classic status, is set to get a sequel soon. The fantasy horror comedy, which was helmed by Tim Burton and featured popular Hollywood star Michael Keaton in the lead role, is making a comeback to the silver screens by mid-2024. As per the reports, Keaton is set to reprise his iconic role from the original film in the sequel, which is produced by Warner Bros and Brad Pitt's Plan B.

Monica Bellucci to team up with Michael Keaton and Tim Burton for Beetlejuice 2?

As per the latest reports published by Variety, renowned Italian actress Monica Bellucci is currently in talks to play a pivotal role opposite Michael Keaton, in Beetlejuice 2. The reports suggest that the Mafia Mamma actress is likely to play the dotted line and officially announce her collaboration with the Tim Burton directorial, very soon. The unconfirmed reports also suggest that Bellucci is set to play the wife of Keaton's character in the film, which is touted to be a continuation of the 1988-released classic.

Beetlejuice 2 star cast and crew

Along with Michael Keaton, who is set to reprise his character Betelgeuse, some of the prime cast members from the original are also set to return with Beetlejuice 2. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will once again play the roles of Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz, respectively in the Tim Burton directorial. Along with the original cast, quite a few young talents, including Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Theroux will play key roles in the film. Reportedly, Ortega might appear in the role of the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz, in the film.

Al Gough and Miles Millar, who created the famous Netflix series Wednesday, have penned the screenplay. An official statement from Warners Bros recently confirmed that Beetlejuice 2 will open in the hot post-Labor Day genre corridor, on September 6, 2024.

