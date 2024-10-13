Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Director Tim Burton Attends France’s Lumiere Festival; Takes Crowd By Surprise

The Beetlejuice director Tim Burton made a surprise appearance at France’s Lumiere Festival alongside Benicio Del Toro and Monica Bellucci. The filmmaker graced the red carpet of the event taking place in Lyon.

Bellucci, who attended the event for the premiere of her documentary, walked the floor and soon, in a playful gesture, looked back into the curtain, only to pull out Tim Burton. The director’s surprise appearance made the crowd go gaga as they gave a round of applause.

Looking back in history, Burton fell in love with the Italian actress at the 2022 ceremony, where the former received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Moreover, the actress presented the director with the trophy.

Bellucci has worked with Burton in his popular movie franchise, Beetlejuice, and the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Additionally, before Burton's appearance, the event honored the actor Michael Blanc for his immense contribution to the French film industry ahead of his passing away in early October. The phones of the crowd lit, and the audience sang along to a medley of songs to pay homage to the popular French actor.

Ahead in the ceremony, the director Thierry Frémaux performed a long tradition of screening the Lumiere Brothers’ movie, which serves as a reminder to the audience that Lyon is the birthplace of cinema. He shared a smile with del Toro, and said, “I know the cinephile in you will appreciate these.”

In the upcoming days of the event, Justine Triet, known for his direction in Anotomy of Fall, will be inaugrating the new film events, and invite the crowd of Lyon to watch her favorite films.

As the director of the Cannes Film Festival, Frémaux will also present a few Cannes premieres to the audience in person. These include Claude Lelouch's Finalement, Michel Hazanavicius The Most Precious of Cargoes, which is the director of "The Artist"'s first animated feature, and Coralie Forgeat's The Substance.

