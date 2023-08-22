Before exiting royalty, here's how Meghan Markle exited Suits; DEETs Inside

Suits' comeback on Netflix has recorded some of the highest viewership on the show thus far. It has been only a month since the show was listed on the platform. And since then, the story of Mike Ross and Harvey Specter seems to have captivated the fans in the best way possible. With this, Meghan Markle seems to be becoming a familiar face once again. But it become pretty obvious that she was not in the show after the seventh season. Here is how she was written off from the show months ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Keep reading ahead to know more about this.

Meghan Markle's exit from Suits

Starting in 2011, Suits is about Mike Ross, a college dropout with an amazing memory who gets a job at a law firm even though he's not a licensed lawyer. The show did well for eight years and ended with its ninth season in 2019. The main actors, like Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, got a boost from the show. But it was especially important for Meghan Markle, who became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry. Now that Suits is finding new viewers on streaming platforms, people want to know how Markle's character left as she became part of the royal family.

Markle's exit from the show was smoothly included in the story. In the last episode of Season 7, her character Rachel Zane and her fiancé Mike, played by Patrick J. Adams, chose to move from New York City to Seattle. Mike gets a chance to lead a law firm dealing with important cases against big companies, which was always his dream job. Because of this, both of them had to shift the dates of their wedding. And they get married before moving from New York. And so, their final scene on the show was them happily dancing at their wedding party, making it a fitting ending.

Meghan's life after Suits

Meghan Markle leaving Suits after being part of it for seven seasons was connected to her relationship with Prince Harry. Their relationship got serious, and the couple got married soon after the season ended. Royal rules and expectations meant that Markle had to stop public appearances that were not part of her royal duties. But it was certain that she could not find any staple work after Suits in the same manner. And post their exit from the Royal house, it was even difficult for them to get something similar.

