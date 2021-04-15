To Begin Again: Zayn Malik & Ingrid Michaelson paint a hopeful picture amid a pandemic ridden world; WATCH

Zayn Malik and Ingrid Michaelson's music video of Begin Again presents a sense of hope and celebrates the human spirit.

The music video of Zayn Malik and Ingrid Michaelson's much-awaited collaboration, To Begin Again has finally dropped. The song which shares a hopeful message of starting over has been complemented with an amazing video highlighting the brighter moments amid the pandemic. The music video captures the spirit of humanity and shows how the pandemic may have brought things to a standstill, but there are still some happy moments one could steal.

The video showcases Zayn in only a few frames but that's enough for fans to all crazy. In one particular moment, Zayn is seen writing something and we can see him sporting a beautiful pearl bracelet. In yet another sequence, he is seen smiling wide which many fans will agree is a rare sight to see when it comes to Malik. The video also captures Ingrid playing the piano in a few scenes.

The video has been directed by Marykate Schneider and outdoorsy, light-filled frames stunningly blend with the song which has powerful lyrics. Michaelson previously in an interview with Apple Music had spoken about feeling "compelled" to write the song and also stated that she hoped it would bring a sigh of relief to the listeners.

Not long ago, Ingrid's Instagram live session had created havoc on social media after she called Zayn a "married man" though later she apologised for her misunderstanding. Michaelson did mention that while she had not met him, she realised that he's an extremely private person. The duo's collab certainly seems to have left fans impressed who can't stop raving about the new number on social media.

