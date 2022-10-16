Behati Prinsloo breaks social media silence amid Adam Levine cheating scandal with THIS post

In a snap shared by the model to her Instagram Story on Friday, the 34-year-old was seen flipping off the camera and sticking her tongue out. The throwback photo from a fashion show showed Prinsloo wearing a black shirt and jean shorts with black tights and stiletto heels. Even as Levine shared a statement on his Instagram regarding TikToker Sumner Stroh's allegations, Behati maintained silence on social media.

Weeks after Adam Levine made the headlines for his cheating drama and allegedly sending flirty DMs, the singer's wife has now broken her social media silence. Behati Prinsloo who was seen supporting Levine at one of his Las Vegas shows post the cheating scandal recently also shared a post on Instagram that seemed to be a message for haters.

Behati and Adam Levine's third baby

The couple are also expecting their third baby and Behati recently also shared a video of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories, Behati was seen showcasing her growing baby bump as she posed in front of a mirror while wearing a stunning black dress. Adam and Behati who have been married since 2014 are also parents to two daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Adam Levine's allegations

Adam Levine first hit the news after TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh alleged in a video that he cheated on Prinsloo with her and also claimed that he asked her if he could name his baby after her. Following Stroh, several women came forward regarding the singer's alleged flirty DMs on social media where the Maroon 5 frontman allegedly commented on their bodies. Nearly five women spoke about Adam messaging them and leaked his alleged DMs.

Levine had released a statement on his social media following Stoh's allegations and said, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility." The singer noted that he did not have an affair but did cross the line.

ALSO READ: Adam Levine performs first show amid cheating drama, receives support from wife Behati Prinsloo