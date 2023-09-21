'Being able to do it with someone makes it even better' Millie Bobby Brown shared updates about her upcoming wedding with Jake Bongiovi

While many of the millennial celebrity couples are going through divorces, young Gen Z couples like Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are planning their weddings and getting ready for the big day. In her recent interview Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown gushed about her upcoming wedding plans.

Millie, the star of Stranger Things, has been working hard to promote her first book called Nineteen Steps. Recently, during an interview on Good Morning America, she talked about her wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi. Millie said that planning the wedding has been “really exciting” and has become “such an amazing part” of her life. She mentioned that “Being able to do it with someone makes it even better,” referring to Jake Bongiovi. Millie and Jake got engaged earlier this year, and they shared a photo of the engagement ring on Instagram. Millie has been showing off her bride-to-be's happiness, even posing in a white bikini with her book and diamond ring.

Aside from the wedding excitement, Millie and Jake have been inseparable since they officially showed up together as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. They often share their moments together on social media and make public appearances. Millie even posts their candid pictures on Instagram.

Millie revealed about adapting her novel into movie

In addition to her wedding plans, Millie Bobby Brown shared some exciting news about her book during an interview on the Lorraine show. She talked about turning her novel, Nineteen Steps, into a movie. When the host, Lorraine Kelly, asked if Millie wanted to make her book into a movie, she said, "Yes, definitely. That was the intention behind it. Naturally, I just want to create more, so, yes, this is a great foundation."

Nineteen Steps is set in East End in 1942 and tells the story of an 18-year-old girl named Nellie Morris. Nellie is expected to marry her childhood friend, Billy, but her life takes a surprising turn when she becomes interested in an American airman named Ray. A tragic event during an air raid changes the course of her life dramatically. The book is available for purchase, and Millie is excited about the possibility of bringing it to the big screen.

