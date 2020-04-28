From being BFFs to Demi Lovato saying she's not friends with Selena Gomez anymore, here's what happened

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were like the Juno's swans once upon a time. Read on to find out how the singers parted ways and put an end to their friendship.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were like the Juno's swans once upon a time. The two singers have grown up together and spent their childhood in each other's company. Both, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were teenagers when they first met in on the set of Barney and Friends in 2002. They starred together in the Disney movie Princess Protection Program in 2009 and became BFFs. Growing up, Demi and Selena have had their share of ups and downs in their lives. Both of them have had struggles that have also impacted their friendship with each other.

When we see Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, they've literally been friends from diapers to dresses. The two have been a great support for each other. Last year when Demi Lovato made her comeback at Grammy Awards, two years after her drug overdose episode, Selena Gomez was the happiest to see her back on the stage. Demi was struggling with depression and substance abuse when she wrote the song 'Anyone'. The 27-year-old marked her comeback performing to her song for the first time at Grammy Awards 2019 and BFF Selena Gomez was all hearts for it. The 'Boyfriend' singer welled up after Demi's performance and hailed her on social media.

However, in her recent interview with Harper Bazaar, Demi Lovato's statement about her equation with Selena Gomez left the fans shocked. In her conversation, Demi revealed, "When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her." Demi added, "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best." The 27-year-old has lost touch with many friends and exes. Demi revealed that she isn't in talking terms with Joe Jonas whom she dated long back and her ex Wilmer Valderrama, for obvious reasons, of course! but putting an end to friendship with childhood bestie Selena Gomez seems like it was a tough call.

While her statement made the fans wonder what would have happened between the two, a source has told Us Weekly the reason behind Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's split. "Selena has always tried to be nice to Demi, but over the last couple of years especially, both of them have been through personal struggles. In the past, Demi felt like Selena wasn’t always there for her and that the friendship wasn’t reciprocated," the source told Us Weekly. A second source clarified that the former BFFs had not been very close during their respective ups and downs. "They haven’t been close friends since they were teenagers, so they haven’t really been there for each other during many of their public struggles. They’ve always been pleasant when they’ve seen each other but haven’t been close for many, many years," the insider informed.

A few days ago, Demi Lovato made headlines as many fans thought that she was behind the series of derogatory posts about Selena Gomez doing rounds on social media. However, Demi clarified herself and stated that the fake account going by her name did not belong to her and it’s a fake profile that she doesn’t use. Demi also stated that the pictures and videos that trolled and made fun of Selena Gomez were edited and photoshopped by someone else and not her.

While Demi Lovato has lost connect with old-time BFF Selena Gomez and others, the singer has revealed that she is still friends with Miley Cyrus and perhaps, she is the only one Demi is in touch with, out of the entire batch of her time. "She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have, but I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with," Demi told Harper Bazaar. Demi also appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram chat show called the Bright Minded, launched by Miley Cyrus to keep the audience entertained during the tough times owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The episode that featured Demi showed her and the Wrecking Ball singer speak about their reconciled friendship. Demi and Miley too had differences between them in the past but both the singers seem to have sorted it out.

