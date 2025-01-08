‘Being Good Is Great But...’: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Calls Out Jonathan Bailey For Being ‘Objectively Perfect’

Explore All Fashion Categories

Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra in Tarun Tahiliani’s yellow lehenga brought boldness and glamor to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Shraddha Kapoor nails the casual cool look for her salon visit in a denim shirt paired with blue wide-leg pants

Kiara Advani to Radhika Merchant: 5 celebrity-inspired hair chain earrings that added a royal touch to traditional looks

Shruti Haasan’s airport look in black turtleneck top, jacket, and track pants is sporty cool at its finest

A look back at Deepika Padukone’s viral fashion moment when she paired a corset with a button-down shirt

Selena Gomez's white dress worth Rs 5,76,823 is a nostalgic nod to the pearlcore era

Alia Bhatt gives a glam twist to her no-makeup look in a white shirt and denim pants, styling them with slingback pumps

Kylie Jenner’s 1999 Versace chainmail gown at the Golden Globes is pure fire, not for the faint-hearted

Sonam Kapoor gracefully channels CEO vibes in the sweater and skirt combo styled with cape coat, proving neutral colors are always attractive