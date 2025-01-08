‘Being Good Is Great But...’: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Calls Out Jonathan Bailey For Being ‘Objectively Perfect’
Ryan Reynolds is in awe of Jonathan Bailey in Wicked. The actor called out the latter for being too perfect in every scene at the National Board of Review awards. Read details inside.
Ryan Reynolds is all of us as an audience to a Jonathan Bailey movie. The actor is in awe of the Wicked star, who looks perfect in every scene of the Jon M. Chu film.
Being vocal about his thoughts, Reynolds addressed Bailey in his speech at the National Board of Review Awards. In his first outing following Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, the Deadpool & Wolverine star joked about Bailey’s undeniable charisma on screen.
While speaking in front of the audience at the award ceremony, Reynolds said that the Bridgerton star was “objectively perfect” in every scene of the Wicked movie.
The Green Lantern star elaborated, “I have one note. I think we can all agree that Jonathan Bailey is objectively perfect—perhaps too perfect. Personally, I would've preferred fewer scenes featuring Mr. Bailey.”
ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Skip 2025 Golden Globes
He further added, “Being good is great, but being great is bad. You can't just go around indiscriminately spraying charisma all over an enraptured audience. It might feel nice in the moment, but it could easily destabilize the entire industry.”
Reynolds continued, revealing that Bailey could make the rest of the actors look “terrible” onscreen. The Proposal star went on to joke, “I cannot work harder than I already work, and plastic surgery frightens me, Johnny... Let’s just pump the talent brakes or get out of f--- town.”
Jonathan Bailey played the role of Prince Fiyero in Wicked: Part One, where he starred alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
ALSO READ: 'Women Seem to Be Held...': Ryan Reynold Presents Award to THIS Movie About 'Powerful Women' Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle