Being James Bond Trailer: Daniel Craig reflects on his journey as Agent 007 in Apple TV’s special programme

Actor Daniel Craig is all set to make James Bond fans go gaga over the character with his fifth and final performance as the agent in No Time To Die. However, ahead of the movie’s theatrical release, a special programme honouring the legacy of Daniel Craig will be released on Apple TV, whose trailer has just been dropped for Bond enthusiasts.

Being James Bond, the 45-minute retrospective of Craig’s career as the iconic character will focus on showcasing important moments from the filming of the movies, to the way the production team has worked on the famous scenes throughout the years. According to ET Canada, Craig had also opened up to Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stating that many people have worked with him to make the movies successful.

“I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” an emotional Craig revealed, amid filming No Time To Die.

In the trailer, the Agent also said that he knew they were doing ‘something special’ when he was first approached for the role. He revealed that with the iconic character, and blockbuster movies in the franchise, Craig’s world ‘had turned upside down’ when he was being recognized as James Bond. While the trailer shows that the special programme is coming soon, Craig fans can rejoice as the date for the programme has already been revealed. Apple TV will release the show on September 7, just a few days ahead of the most anticipated Bond movie No Time To Die’s release.

Take a look at the trailer here:

