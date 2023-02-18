Being one of the biggest stars in the "WWE Raw" women’s division. Bayley will not be placed on this year’s WrestleMania card, and here is why:

Bayley, who is known as one of the biggest stars in the "WWE Raw" women’s division, was not able to be placed on this year’s WrestleMania card. As previously reported, Bayley missed the last two WrestleManias but had high hopes of gaining a seat at this year's WrestleMania. Due to not being able to get an opportunity at WrestleMania this year, Bayley took to Twitter to explain why. While she had a clear path to reclaiming the title,

"I haven't competed in the last two WrestleManias. I had no control over last year due to an injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. "One way or another, I'm going to Hollywood!"

Reasons why Bayley couldn’t be a part of WrestleMania for the last two years

Bayley missed more than a year of action after tearing her ACL only days before competing against Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2021.

Bayley was missing from WrestleMania 38 in 2022 as a result of her serious injury. Unfortunately, despite being in perfect health, Bayley was simply dropped off the WrestleMania 37 card and did not have a match.

Given that she had been one of the most prominent performers on the brand during the early epidemic era, several people questioned whether or not she could have been added to the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Luck is not in favour of Bayley:

Bayley, who missed the last three WrestleManias while she could have been there, is having bad luck. As it can be said, Bayley had the chance to enter the women's Elimination Chamber on "Raw" last week. But it looks like Bayley's luck ran out as Belair defeated both Becky Lynch and Bayley to prevent either from being put in the chamber match.