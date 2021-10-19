Being the Ricardos Trailer: Nicole Kidman stomps grapes as Lucille Ball, deals with a whirlwind romance

Amazon’s brand new trailer for Being the Ricardos has the perfect amount of fun, angst, and hysteria! For starters, Nicole Kidman plays the role of the iconic Lucille Ball who was an American actress, comedian, and model. The movie follows the romance of Lucille and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem).

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System. The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse,” Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball says, at the beginning of the trailer. From their table read scene of the Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour to the final shooting, Ball and Arnaz deal with a couple of challenges that prove to have a negative effect on themselves and their marriage.

“I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing,” Nicole Kidman as Lucy says, while the clips in the trailer depict her lavish lifestyle as one of the most successful television personalities of her time. The trailer shows the whirlwind romance of Lucy and Desi and several iconic scenes from their comedy hour, including the most talked-about scene where Lucy stomps grapes! Lucy also opens up on her relationship with her husband. “I work side-by-side with my husband who is genuinely impressed by me,” she proudly confirms.

Being the Ricardos official trailer:

From Aaron Sorkin comes the tumultuous real-life love story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in Being the Ricardos, arriving December 10 in theaters and December 21 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/eRnSHe1luW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 19, 2021

An Aaron Sorkin directorial, the movie stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, Jake Lacy as Bob Carroll Jr., JK Simmons as William Frawley, among others. Being the Ricardos will hit the theatres on December 10 and viewers can also watch it on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video from December 21.

