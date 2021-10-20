Belfast Trailer: Jamie Dornan's monochrome drama highlights a young boy's tumultuous childhood

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe's Belfast has released its second official trailer, and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical story deals with his tumultuous childhood in Northern Ireland, during the 1960s. The movie also stars Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill.

The trailer starts with a young boy from Belfast, Buddy and his parents being quite the normal family from the 1960s. "We all have a story to tell but what makes each one different is not how the story ends but rather the place where it begins," a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. In one of the clips, Buddy thinks twice before asking a girl because of religious differences, but his father, played by Dornan, encourages him anyway.

The later part of the 2 minutes and 44 seconds trailer depicts the social tumult of the late 1960s. "We're living in a civil war. This is a time to make a new start," Dornan says, as he assures his family of better days. Some of the most praiseworthy scenes are those of Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds who flaunt their carefree love amid the 1960 uprisings in Ireland. The movie also boasts of some comic dialogues. "The Irish were born to leave. Otherwise, the rest of the world would have no pubs," Caitriona Balfe says while Dornan hops onto a train.

"Wherever you go, and whatever you become, that will always be the truth," Hinds later assures Jude Hill's Buddy.

Belfast is set to release in America on November 12.

