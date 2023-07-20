Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman part ways after two years of dating; Here’s everything you need to know

Bella Hadid, the famous American model has reportedly parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, Marc Kalman. As per the latest reports published by ET Online, Bella and Marc called it quits after dating for over two years. The reports on the couple's alleged break-up have come out after the supermodel took a break from her career to focus on her health. For the unversed, Bella Hadid has been battling Lyme disease, a bacterial infection for the last few months.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman's break-up

According to the reports published by ET Online, there is no negativity between Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman, who were very much in love with each other once. However, the relationship reportedly ran its course as the couple grew apart, and it eventually resulted in them going their separate ways. "They were very much in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course. So they decided to end things. Bella Hadid is a very nice person but struggles with the pressures of fame," a source close to the estranged couple informed ET Online.

"Bella Hadid is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Her split from Marc Kalman was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it," the sources further added.

Bella and Marc's relationship

For the unversed, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman, who is an art director by profession, sparked dating rumors in 2020. However, they kept their relationship under wraps till making it official in July 2021. Last year, it was reported that Kalman is planning to propose Hadid very soon. ET Online even reported that the couple was planning to get engaged soon and wanted to have a California wedding.

Bella's battle with Lyme disease

The American supermodel opened up about her struggle with Lyme disease, earlier this year. "Basically, the nerve pain from my jaw went down my entire body's entire meridian, and to the touch, everywhere all the way down my body through all my lymph nodes. This pain, man. Something real different. Real different," said Bella Hadid in her TikTok post.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shows off her 'tan' skin amidst Hailey Bieber's comment on their feud