Bella Hadid can’t move on because she still has feelings for The Weeknd? Find Out

Even though Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up in August 2019, it seems like she is still struggling to move on because of her feelings for the singer. Check out what a source close to the model had to say.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd decided to call it quits in August 2019 after dating for four years. And even though the relationship was not perfectly steady and the couple broke up a few times during those four years, they always looked happy whenever they were spotted together. Now that it’s been months since the two were seen together, it’s safe to say that the two are probably trying to move on. However, according to a source close to Hadid, she still has feelings for the Grammy winner.

The insider asserted that the 23-year-old supermodel is not dating anyone currently and still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend and a reunion is not completely out of the picture yet. There is a possibility that the two might get together down the line, but for right now, she is single and busy with her professional commitments, Us Weekly reported. The source mentioned that Hadid is busy travelling and working. The two first met in April 2015 when The Weeknd approached the model to feature in his Beauty Behind the Madness album. A month later, various media outlets confirmed that the two were, in fact, dating.

Here are a few adorable pictures of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd:

In 2016, a source confirmed that the two had broken up because of their busy schedules. The insider, however, asserted that the two will remain friends, because just even though they had called it quits, they still loved each other. After their split, The Weekend dated Selena Gomez and Hadid briefly dated Hadid but those relationships did not last.

The two couldn’t stay away from each other and reconciled in 2018 and were seen kissing at the Coachella music festival. Later the same year, the two decided to take the next big step in their relationship and moved in together. Various tabloids reported that the 30-year-old singer was considering proposing her.

However, they again broke up on 2019, and that was the last time the two were sense together. While the two aren’t currently dating, Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, revealed last year, after their split, that the singer was still close to the family. And now, the sources are suggesting that they might get back together.

