Bella Hadid claps back at rumours claiming her Met Gala corset was so tight that she 'blacked out'

In a recent Instagram story, Bella Hadid shut down rumours about her blacking out at the Met Gala because she couldn't breathe in her tight corset after a publication twisted her words. In a chat with Interview magazine, via ET Canada, Hadid shared how anxious she was to walk the red carpet.

During the interview, Hadid explained, "I literally, like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet." She revealed that she could not be on the red carpet for more than 3 minutes before she ran up the flight of stairs away from the camera flashes. She added, "I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening, Another publication quoted Hadid's interview and wrote the headline that read, "Bella Hadid Jokes She ‘Blacked Out’ on Met Gala Carpet Due to Tight Corset: ‘I Couldn’t Breathe.’"

Bella in her Instagram story clarified, "I want to make something very clear," as she wrote in her statement, "This is not at all what I [meant to] say. I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset." The supermodel elaborated, "I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet," and added, "I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it! I should have said that."

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Gigi and Bella Hadid bring glamour and sisterly love to the red carpet at Prince's Trust Gala