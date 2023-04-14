Bella Hadid comes in support of Ariana Grande’s statement says ‘This is so important..’

Following Ariana Grande's recent "concerns" about her body, Bella Hadid has one plain message: be gentle.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old supermodel turned to Instagram and uploaded the singer's TikTok video. Hadid also sent a supportive message with a lengthy text, urging people to be careful of their own personal paths.

"You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically," Hadid captioned her photo. "Is it disease or depression?" Bereavement or heartbreak You just do not, and you will never know unless you walk in their shoes for a day."

Hadid also advised followers to "instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement, or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind." Hadid also stated unequivocally that "it's so much cooler to be kind." She also thanked Grande for speaking up.

"And I adore you, Ari." This is extremely essential, and I am extremely proud of you. It will benefit a large number of people. "Many thanks," Hadid wrote.

Ariana Grande addresses the concern:

On Tuesday, the "7 Rings" singer addressed fans' recent "concerns" about her figure in a TikTok video.

"I think we could and should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," Grande continued. "If you think you're saying something positive or well-intentioned -- healthy, ill, huge, little, this, that, sexy, not sexy -- we shouldn't. We should really try not to do that as much."

"I think we should help each other work towards ways to compliment someone or ignore something that you see that you don't like," she continued. "We just want to be safer and keep each other safer."

Grande finished her three-minute video by saying, "There are many different kinds of beautiful, and there are many different ways to appear healthy and beautiful."

