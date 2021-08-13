Bella Hadid gets candid about insecurities, mental health struggles, embarrassing red carpet moments & more

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently got candid about not feeling herself all the time even though she looks fantastic. While chatting with Vogue, the 24-year-old model opened up about her insecurities when she started in 2015. Recalling how "nervous" she was to make her debut with heavy makeup.

Bella recalled an instance from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a now-iconic Alexandre Vauthier red dress with dangerously high slits. While she noted that the design was "apparently a very iconic red dress moment," the model revealed that she was extremely nervous in the dress. “I look very sexual and all of these things," Bella recalled. "I was still nervous by cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit."

Despite the media attention, the model admitted that she was “embarrassed by this moment,” and that she felt the dress didn’t match her personal style. Bella recalled the red carpet appearance as “the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me." It was in Cannes that Bella's "alter ego," whom she named Belinda, emerged. According to Bella, she and Belinda are complete opposites, describing how the alter ego is "very va-va-voom." "Bless her, love her. She was very nervous," Gigi Hadid's little sister joked.

Bella went on to explain why she "never smiled" on runways or in photos, saying that she was "in a really bad place, physically and mentally." "So I look very sad in this picture, but I was actually very happy," Bella remembered as she looked at a photo of her closing the Fendi show for the late Karl Lagerfeld. "I remember looking around at everybody while I was walking because I was kind of taking in the moment. I think I cried after actually. It was the most beautiful moment."

The first time Bella "really felt sexy and beautiful" wouldn't come until the 2018 Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies. Dressed in an ensemble from Chrome Hearts, Bella said she "felt like myself." In the video, Bella also shares that she's a natural blonde like Gigi and Anwar Hadid, but went for darker hair color, because "I wanted to be the opposite of everyone else in my family."

