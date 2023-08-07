Bella Hadid health update: What is Lyme disease? Everything you need to know about supermodel's diagnosis

American supermodel Bella Hadid has been dealing with a low phase on the health front as she deals with the complications that Lyme disease brings. The 26-year-old revealed last month that a flare-up from the disease has led to her taking daily treatment for the past four months. Keep reading for more details about her diagnosis and what it means for Hadid.

Bella Hadid health update: What is Lyme disease?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is a vector-borne disease common in the United States. Usually caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, it gets transmitted through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash referred to as erythema migrans. It can lead to the infection spreading in the joints, the heart, and the nervous system of the being.

Early diagnosis and proper antibiotic treatment are key to treating the disease. But some patients have also reported persistent symptoms of fatigue, pain, and difficulty in thinking even after treatment for Lyme, and all these symptoms can last for up to six months. Post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome is a phenomenon where the bacterium triggers an auto-immune response making the symptoms last even after the infection is gone.

Bella Hadid health update: Model posts gratitude photo dumps

Meanwhile, Hadid posted two photo dumps on her Instagram giving an update on her health and thanking everyone for their love and support as she deals with the disease. "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," she wrote. The model thanked her mother Yolanda for being by her side and supporting her through it. For the unversed, Yolanda was also diagnosed with Lyme disease several years ago.

Hadid assured her supporters that she is okay and that she wouldn't change anything for the world. She added that she would go through all of it again if needed because it made her who she truly is today. Reflecting on her "100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, and co-infection treatment, she mused that the universe works in the most beautiful and painful ways and it's all worth it, at the end of the day. "I'll be back when I'm ready," she concluded.

The post included several pictures of herself in a tired and drowsy state with her hospitalized, being checked, and in bandages. Hadid even shared images of her official health documents which confirm the presence of Lyme disease in her blood. The model's elder sister Gigi Hadid commented, "I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u!" on the post. The other photo dump was a gratitude post for her dog who was by her side through the whole journey.

