Bella Hadid lauds Gigi Hadid as ‘the greatest mother’ to baby Khai; Dua Lipa drops an epic comment

Bella Hadid has recently taken to her social media platform to share some more pictures from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s newborn Khai first birthday bash. The Hadid girl lauded her elder sister for being ‘the greatest mother’ to her kid and penned a heartfelt note about the mother-daughter duo.

“Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life,” Bella penned while sharing some fun snaps from Khai’s birthday celebration. In the pictures, Bella can be seen having the time of her life with Gigi, Dua Lipa, and Yolanda Hadid. While Gigi’s pictures are mostly with her baby daughter Khai, Bella took to posing to everyone at the party, but the Bella-Dua partnership definitely stole the show.

Take a look at the snaps:

The Levitating singer even took to the comments section to post a hilarious reply to Bella’s caption about motherhood. “And when it’s your turn I’ll get you that slide as a push present,” Dua replied, referring to one of the fun slides at Khai’s party. Dua and Bella’s pictures from the party are adorable, to say the least.

In the first picture, it seems like Bella is definitely Khai’s favourite aunt as she poses with the little one instead of Gigi. The adorable capture also shows Yolanda Hadid, being too engrossed in entertaining Khai on her first birthday. While everyone seemed to be present at the party, fans haven't been able to witness pictures of Zayn Malik celebrating his newborn's first birthday as yet.

