Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Cardi B, Camila Cabello & more REACT to Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's pregnancy news

Just yesterday Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced that they are expecting their first child together! The longtime friends and singers were pictured out in New York City, where Rihanna flaunted her baby belly while wearing a long pink jacket and a low rise denim jeans, clad in lots of jewellery. Her oversized overcoat was unzipped at the bottom, revealing her growing baby belly, which was decked with a gold crucifix and sparkling gemstones. The duo looked over the moon happy and so in love in the photos and while fans were ecstatic over the news, the duo’s celebrity fans were also thrilled. Many stars in fact reshared several images of the duo and congratulated the two.

Cardi B shared a photo of the 2 on her IG story and wrote “OMG!!!! Congrats @balgalriri,” alongside a string of red heart emojis. Nicki Minaj also congratulated her friend “Rih” by sharing her images on Instagram. Camila Cabello wrote on her Instagram Story, “She is a work of art.”

Lizzo said: “IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHH”. While Paris Hilton wrote: “Congratulations Queen! So exciting! So happy for you @Rihanna! You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother.”

Bella Hadid wrote on her Instagram stories: “HOLY SLAY! Congrats to the holy duo!!” Khloe Kardashian also shared a picture of Rihanna’s baby bump on IG Stories and wrote: “This makes me so happy.”

Also read: Rihanna expecting first child with ASAP Rocky, shows off her baby bump