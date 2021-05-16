Bella Hadid marches in support of Palestine on New York's streets; Shares Photos & Videos

Bella Hadid took to the streets of New York over the weekend as she joined hundreds of other citizens who condemned the Israel-Gaza attacks and marched in support of Palestine.

Sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have openly voiced their support to Palestine amid the Israel-Gaza attacks which continue to take place. Supermodel Bella went a step ahead as she joined marches in support of Palestine. The model took to the streets of New York over the weekend as she joined hundreds of other citizens who condemned the Israel-Gaza attacks.

Bella also shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram in which she was seen rallying with citizens. Tying a head scarf and waving the Palestine flag, Bella walked alongside hundreds of others who were marching in support of Palestine. Sharing a series of photos and videos, Bella advocated for 'Free Palestine'. She wrote, "The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine (sic)."

Take a look:

In another post, Bella Hadid also recalled her Palestine heritage and shared photos of her late grandparents who got married in Palestine. "Together they had 8 beautiful babies. My aunts and uncles , Including my baba , @mohamedhadid , bottom right. With my uncle Mahmoud in his arms. And my Teta far left... With 8 children under the age of 15... Who were taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948 , becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon , then Tunisia. I love my family, I love my Heritage , I love Palestine I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart," Bella Hadid captioned her photo.

Check it out:

