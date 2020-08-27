Bella Hadid opens up about battling Lyme disease; Says she has ‘at least 10 symptoms every day without fail’

Star of the runway Bella Hadid recently opened up about her daily struggle with Lyme disease and how she braces through it. Sharing through her Instagram Story, the model revealed her drastic symptoms.

Supermodel Bella Hadid is opening up about her honest experience with Lyme disease and what she faces on a daily basis. “The truth. The invisible disease…” Bella wrote on her Instagram Story, resharing a graphic from “Palestine on a Plate” author Joudie Kalla. The graphic featured many symptoms that those with the illness can face, and Bella revealed which she grapples with.

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail … since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” the now 23-year-old model wrote. Bella checked off symptoms like headaches, brain fog, insomnia, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, and weight gain and loss.

In case you didn't know, Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid--who is currently dating British singer Dua Lipa--also has this disease. The news of Bella and Anwar having Lyme disease was first revealed in 2015 by their mother Yolanda Hadid.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her children’s battles with the disease at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York, and said: “When my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey, struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me.”

