Bella Hadid OPENS UP on her mental health struggles alongside crying selfies: You're not alone

Bella Hadid uploaded a series of tearful pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, giving followers an insight into her fight with mental health difficulties. After complimenting Willow Smith for openly expressing her own mental health on her platforms, the 25-year-old supermodel penned a long post in an effort to connect with her millions of social media followers.

Check out her post here:

Bella, the youngest daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, said on social media that "social media is not real" as she shared nine tearful images with her fans. Bella tagged Willow Smith in the caption: "I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this." She further penned, "Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone,' she wrote. 'I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides."

However, as per PEOPLE, the star took a break from social media earlier this year to concentrate on her mental health. Later, she posted a series of photos she took during her time away from social media. The model spent time reading self-help books, horseback riding, enjoying the outdoors, and playing with crystals, as seen by her images.

As she returned to Instagram, Hadid said she has "found myself, my strength and my light again."

