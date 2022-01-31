Bella Hadid opens up on struggling to have boundaries and how it affected her past 'abusive' relationships

Bella Hadid recently appeared on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast where she opened up on her past relationships and how they affected her in terms of becoming a people pleaser. The model maintained that she struggled to have boundaries and it resulted in her going back to men and women who abused her which affected her professionally too.

Bella while speaking on the podcast maintained that she struggled with boundaries saying, "I constantly went back to men – and also, women – that had abused me and that’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace. I began to be a people-pleaser with my job", via Page Six.

Bella who is currently in a relationship with director Marc Kalman, previously dated The Weeknd in an on and off relationship from 2015 to 2019.

While addressing the problems with her past relations, Bella maintained that she felt like her voice was never heard and even mentioned feeling the same in her childhood. The model stated that whether it was relationships or family, she was always told her voice was less important. Speaking about how it affected her adult relationships, Hadid added, "My nervous system would crash. It was fight or flight."

Bella further maintained that one thing that she has found powerful amid all this is shutting out the noise that comes with social media. The model is known to take breaks from social media platforms. Bella recently also opened up on her sobriety in an interview with InStyle.

