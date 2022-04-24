Bella Hadid pens a sweet note for 'big sister' Gigi Hadid on her 27th birthday

Gigi Hadid turned 27 on April 23 and honouring her on a special day was her sister Bella Hadid who shared a sweet birthday tribute for the model. Sharing throwback photos from their childhood as well as special moments from their photoshoots together Bella was all praises for her "big sister" as she called Gigi best sister and best mother.

In her sweet caption, Bella mentioned how she wrote the birthday tribute for her sister while being seated beside her. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u. Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister. I’m sitting next to you right now so don’t make it weird when you read this. I love you."

The photos shared by Bella captured the two sisters sharing some heartwarming moments including one from their childhood where Gigi was seen cradling Bella as a baby. The models are known to share an amazing bond and are always supportive of each other. In another photo shared by Bella in her post, the sisters were captured looking mirror images of each other as they played on their phones while getting readied by stylists for hair and makeup.

In her post, Bella also shared a snap of Gigi holding her daughter Khai whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

