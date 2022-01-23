Bella Hadid QUITS drinking; Says 'Have done my fair share of it, couldn't control myself'

Bella Hadid, in a recent interview with Instyle, got candid about her experience with drinking. She announced her decision to quit drinking altogether and said, "I have done my fair share of drinking". The Victoria's Secret model shared her struggle with anxiety and burnout due to constantly working and traveling around the world.

During the interview, the Hadid sister revealed that her alcohol consumption reached an unhealthy peak where she even avoided going out on days she thought she would lose control. She said, "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself." Bella also shared her current state of mind, "I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she said.

"There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?" she continued to add. Hadid went on and shared an episode when her doctor explained to her using a brain scan how alcohol affects the brain and since then she remarks it has been "a lot harder to pick up the glass," the model added.

In November, Bella had shared a series of photos of herself crying as she struggled. In this Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy caption as she told her audience, "Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you."