Bella Hadid REACTS to Zayn Malik' statement with a cryptic Instagram post about 'working on yourself'

Bella Hadid has shared a cryptic message on social media following Zayn Malik's statement denying Yolanda Hadid's allegations on him. Taking to Instagram, it seems like Bella subtly reacted to Zayn Malik's Twitter post which was about clearing the allegations put up on him by Yolanda.

"I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," Bella's Instagram story read. For those unversed, TMZ, via Just Jared had reported that Yolanda Hadid claimed Zayn Malik struck her during an argument with Gigi Hadid was away. After that, several reports have confirmed that Gigi and Zayn are no longer a couple. In Zayn's Twitter post, he asked the public to maintain their daughter Khai's privacy and called Yolanda out for bringing a personal matter to the public, while also denying the allegations made by her.

In a statement to TMZ, via E! News, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details." In his Twitter post, he further clarified his stance stating that he wouldn't "contest claims arising from an argument" that Gigi's 'family member' and he had many weeks ago. "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press," he added.

According to E! News, Gigi Hadid's reps had also commented on the matter. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," the statement from the representatives read.

