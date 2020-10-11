  1. Home
Bella Hadid recreates ‘iconic’ scene from KUWTK; Leaves Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian in SPLITS; Watch

Bella Hadid recently recreated a hilarious clip of Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner from KUWTK, and shared the video on her social media. Scroll down to see how Kylie and Khloe Kardashian reacted to it.
Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian react to Bella Hadid recreation KUWTK sceneBella Hadid recreates ‘iconic’ scene from KUWTK; Leaves Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian in SPLITS; Watch
Bella Hadid is following in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s footsteps by recreating Kylie Jenner‘s now-infamous scene from the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the clip, posted on Bella’s Instagram, Bella lip-syncs Kylie‘s part: “‘Cause I’m gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?” 

 

While her friend takes over for Kourtney, saying, “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.” After seeing Bella‘s video, Kylie reacted to it, writing in her comments, “iconic,” along with three laughing and crying faces. KUWTK alum Khloe Kardashian also replied to the video clip, writing, “HHahahahahaha I am dead.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, the iconic moment took place during the family's dinner at the Palm Springs trip. Kylie had ordered her favourite Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale." 

 

In case you missed it, Bella isn't the only one who has recreated this hilarious scene from KUWTK. Just yesterday, new-parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also recorded their version of the iconic fight from the reality TV show. 

 

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas channel Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in their latest TikTok video; Watch

