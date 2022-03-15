Bella Hadid reveals she regrets getting a nose job at age 14: I think I would have grown into it

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Bella Hadid has finally admitted to getting some work done. The model, who has previously attributed her physical shift to puberty, told Vogue that she regrets having a nose operation at the age of 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said as per Page Six.

However, she further expressed regret as she said, “I think I would have grown into it.” Hadid, now 25, has been accused of photographing Carla Bruni at a cosmetic surgeon's office due to their striking resemblance, but the model insists that aging has transformed her looks. She further said, as per Page SIx, “People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Bella Hadid, the younger sister of fellow fashionista Gigi Hadid, has also had to cope with the unflattering comparisons. The model said she always believed she was the uglier sister because she wasn’t as 'cool' and 'outgoing' as Gigi. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it." However, she's achieved the pinnacle of the modeling profession after over a decade in the business, all while battling ailments such as Lyme disease, hypothyroidism, and depression. She was prescribed Adderall as a youngster to help her with her focus issues. However, since her appetite was restrained, she developed an eating problem.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid uploaded a series of tearful pictures last year, giving followers an insight into her fight with mental health difficulties. After complimenting Willow Smith for openly expressing her own mental health on her platforms, the 25-year-old supermodel penned a long post in an effort to connect with her millions of social media followers.

