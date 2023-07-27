Bella Hadid reveals she's almost 10 months sober: 'I’m proud of anyone pushing through dry July'

Bella Hadid has been on medical leave recently, in order to focus on her treatment for Lyme Disease. The model has also famously been on a sobriety journey since late last year. Hadid shared an exciting milestone with her followers on Tuesday about her being 10 months sober.

Bella Hadid shares her sobriety milestone

The model updated the fans through Instagram, "I’m so excited that our newest @kineuphorics potion Actual Sunshine is finally available at @sprouts in time for Dry July! I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July. With Kin and lots of self-love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"

Hadid runs her own non-alcoholic brand called Kin Euphorics. She hyped up people who are on their own sobriety journey, saying, "I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety Or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!"

She had also updated her fans on her 5 months alcohol-free milestone as well, all the way back in March.

Why did Bella Hadid stop drinking?

Talking to W magazine, she said, "My body does not do well with alcohol. And in the fashion industry, we work a lot. So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."

The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador revealed that back in her college days, she would drink alcohol on a daily basis. The 26-year-old confessed, "I used to drink a lot in college. After a full day of school, then I would have to go to castings and then go get my art supplies and I would get home and I would drink a bottle of wine and call it a day."

Bella shared came to a realization that drinking is just not her thing, since it had the power to induce anxiety in her. She explained that she no longer "feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school."

Meanwhile, Hadid has discussed her battle with depression and anxiety before as well. She's talked about the never-ending effects of alcohol that can induce pain and stress.