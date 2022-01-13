Bella Hadid reveals why she returned to Victoria's Secret after feeling ‘unempowered’

Bella Hadid recently spoke to E! News about her decision to come back as a VS model, how she started off her 2022 and so much more. Talking about her plans for the new year, the model revealed: "I cooked dinner at home in my pyjamas. I had no FOMO. I felt completely fine within that, and that's how I realized my growth, to be honest, is being able to know that when New Year's comes around and I don't need to be out drinking and I don't need to be doing these things because I finally feel ok on the inside."

Taking it a step further, the supermodel shared that she’s even participating in her first dry January. "Regardless of anything, it's showing myself I have that inner willpower, you know what I mean? Just to know that I can do it."

Talking about her controversial return to Victoria's Secret, as the company attempts to rebrand after facing backlash, sexual harassment and bullying allegations in 2020—some of which were made by Bella herself, Bella said: "Another way that I realized my growth—which was super important for me—was being able to be in a setting that I once felt unempowered, and to now feel so empowered and so reassured.”

She concluded: "I don't know if people understand that just as much as you would feel that it's uncomfortable to be in your underwear shooting a commercial, it is that uncomfortable. So the thing about Victoria's Secret for me now is that they really, really care about us."

