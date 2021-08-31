Bella Hadid shares adorable childhood snaps of sister Gigi Hadid and herself; Seen them yet?

The youngest Hadid sister has recently posted some childhood pictures of her siblings, and they're adorable! In one of the snaps, Gigi and Bella, possibly dressed as flower girls, have the brightest smiles on their faces while posing! The Hadid sisters were definitely meant to be models, as the younger versions of them definitely knew how to pose!

Seems like Bella Hadid took some good time out to choose the snaps, as all of them seem to be at par in cuteness with the others! While it isn’t clear who is the kid in the second picture, it might be that Bella didn’t leave out her brother Anwar Hadid while posting childhood snaps. The last picture in the slide is of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, again, looking absolutely adorable in their swimsuits, and their expressions seem like they were already getting ready for their future careers! While Bella didn’t caption her post with anything, netizens took to her comment section to show appreciation for the two sisters!

Check out the pictures:

The supermodel had restricted her comment section for this particular post, but she received numerous hearts, and supportive comments from friends and well-wishers nonetheless. Hailing the Hadid sisters as ‘queens,’ some netizens posted their honest remarks on the pictures.

Recently, Bella was also spotted celebrating her brother’s girlfriend Dua Lipa’s 26th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Dua and Bella posted snaps from the party and seemed like they had the time of their lives while the Levitating singer turned a year older. While Gigi was nowhere to be found in the snaps, the supermodel took to her social media platform to wish the singer many happy returns for the day!

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid marches in support of Palestine on New York's streets; Shares Photos & Videos