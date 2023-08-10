Bella Hadid shares 'back to work' TikTok amid Lyme disease battle

Earlier this week, American model Bella Hadid took to her Instagram to share the details of the Lyme disease she was suffering from. Two days ago, the model penned down a heartfelt note about her medical history and how her family has been a constant support to her throughout. In addition, she also shared about the time she got ill in 2014 and stopped attending school altogether. But it now seems that the 26-year-old is well and fine to get back to work. The model took to TikTok to share with her followers a small update on her work life. Here's what she posted.

Bella Hadid is back to work after 5 months

This morning, Bella Hadid took to her TikTok account to share a glimpse of her sitting in a certain makeup room. It was enough for the fans to decode that she was back to work and shooting again, Lip-syncing to the Central Cee X Dave song, Sprinter, she shared a 31-second video of her reminiscing the moment. In addition, the model captioned the picture with a "First day back on set in 5 months" note. Soon after, the video found its way to all fan pages and social media platforms. The fans were more than happy to welcome her once again.

Bella Hadid's health update

Two days ago, model Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt post about her battle with Lyme disease. It turned out that she had been struggling with the disease for the past one and a half years. She took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the time of her treatment. She thanked her mother for being constant support throughout the journey. The model caught the disease in 2013 and has been fighting since then. Not only she, but her brother Anwar Hadid had also struggled with the same tick-borne disease.

Amid all this, her return to work after five months has been delightful news for all the fans who were concerned about her. Her followers were quick to congratulate her on the baby steps amid her recovery. It is yet unknown what Gigi Hadid's sister is currently working on. It will be exciting to see when the details of the project come out. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.