Bella Hadid shares her vaccination update ‘for anyone concerned’ after skipping MET Gala 2021

Bella Hadid has recently taken to her Instagram stories to post, what seems like a COVID-19 vaccination picture. In the monochrome picture dated August 6, Bella can be seen taking a jab, but it’s unclear as to what it is exactly for. However, the supermodel posted it with an intriguing caption which has made the picture even more cryptic.

“For anyone concerned,’ captioned Bella, along with the picture where she can be seen taking her vaccination. Recently, fans have been concerned about Bella’s absence from the MET Gala as the supermodel’s sister Gigi Hadid was a part of it. Her absence raised many speculations including the fact that Bella might not have made it to the MET Gala due to their strict vaccination rules. However, it seems like the Hadid sister tried to clarify every rumour once and for all with this snap of her taken at a clinic.

With Bella being one of the most famous supermodels in the world, the star was definitely missed as she had previously attended every MET Gala from 2015 to 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at Bella’s picture:

Bella’s sister Gigi made a stunning appearance at the MET Gala wearing a pretty expensive and marvellous diamond necklace and a Prada gown. Her brief reunion with BFF Kendall Jenner also made huge headlines as many found the moment to be adorable.

Bella definitely tried to be sarcastic as she posted the picture of her receiving a vaccine. Recently, rapper Nicki Minaj openly tweeted against MET’s vaccine policy and stated that she hasn’t taken the jab yet because she wanted to research about the vaccine’s consequences first. Stating her own reasons concerning vaccination, Minaj gave her fans the news of her not taking part in the MET Gala.

