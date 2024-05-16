Bella Hadid Declares Herself A Hardcore Swiftie

Bella Hadid can't stop gushing about her sister, Gigi Hadid, and her super tight bond with Taylor Swift. On the May 13 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Bella Hadid who is also the founder of Orebella perfume shared with host Drew Barrymore how she's super tight with Gigi Hadid and they've both become huge fans of Taylor Swift, calling themselves Swifties.

The 27-year-old shared on the show about her relationship with Gigi, saying that it's normal for siblings to argue sometimes, but what matters is knowing you'll always make up in the end. She feels that's a crucial part of her and her sister's journey through life together.

These supermodels might be sisters by luck, but they're buddies because they choose to be. However, they don't always agree on music tastes. That's pretty normal, right? We all have our own groove!

From Fan to Friend: Gigi Hadid's Journey with Taylor Swift

She mentioned they're like best buddies, doing typical sister stuff such as borrowing each other's clothes and arguing over who gets the front seat and, most importantly, picking the music. Gigi was already a big fan of Taylor Swift, while Bella was more into Lil Wayne. That made it tricky during school drives. "You know what I mean?" Bella said, adding "But now I can say I'm a hardcore Swiftie." Looks like they found some common ground in their playlists.

Gigi started out as a fan of Taylor Swift's music but ended up becoming good friends with her. They've been close pals for many years, and Gigi has been in Swift's inner circle, known as the squad, for around ten years now. Bella spilled the beans on what kind of friend Swift is to her older sister. Sounds like they've built a strong bond over the years.

Behind the Scenes: Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Their Celebrity Squad

Bella shared that Gigi is buddies with Taylor Swift, and she thinks Taylor is fantastic. She described Taylor as incredibly down-to-earth, kind, and adorable. Bella mentioned how Taylor started out just like anyone else, and then suddenly became a huge superstar. It's like she went from regular person to global icon in the blink of an eye!

Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, and the rumored beau Bradley Cooper were seen together last Sunday night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Paris. Back in April, the couples even went on a vacation together to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. It seems like they enjoy each other's company both at concerts and on relaxing getaways.

