Bella Hadid shares 'most positive' pics as she undergoes treatment for Lyme disease, 'worsening with time'

Bella Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. The model has openly documented her struggles with the disease online. Hadid's sister Gigi even posted a story dedicated to her sibling, where she informed the fans about the model's long and intense treatment for Lyme Disease. Now the model herself has come out to share the process of her gruesome treatment, and thank everyone who stuck by her side through it all. Here's what she had to say.

Bella Hadid updates fans on her health

It is not a secret that the 26-year-old model had been struggling with Lyme Disease for years. But it has come as a surprise to many to see just how gruesome the treatment has been on Hadid. She took to her Instagram to update fans on her health, with a series of photos showing her in cozy winter clothes, with an IV drip attached to her arm. In the caption she wrote, "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself." The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador thanked her "mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

In the heartfelt post, Bella described just how much of a toll her treatment took on her mental and physical health. She said "Living in this state, worsening with time" while working hard to make her loved ones proud "had taken a toll" on her in many ways. The founder of Kin Euphorics explained her dilemma around being with people that love and support her but still being "sad and sick" despite it all, was "confusing" to her.

Hadid made sure to tell her followers know that she is "okay and you do not have to worry," and second that she "wouldn’t change anything for the world." She reiterated that if she had to "go through all of this again" to get to the present moment where she is "finally healthy" then she is willing to do it all over again. She explained, "It made me who I am." She ended her emotional letter by revealing that she had picked the "most positive pictures" because of how "painful" her experience was. The 26-year-old thanked her new friends, supporters, companies, her agents, and the Dr. and nurses that treated her. She signed off with, "I’ll be back when I’m ready, I miss you all so much, I love you all so much."

Bella Hadid thanks her dog

After an emotional and heartfelt post, Hadid took to the site again to dedicate a post to her lovely god. She posted a carousel of pictures of her dog named Glizzy P. Beans by her side. In the photos, Hadid is seen lying behind her pet and cuddling him as she goes through her treatment. She captioned the post, "And God Bless my Angel Glizzy P. Beans aka Petunia aka Beans." The supermodel thanks him for "never leaving her side, not for one second."

