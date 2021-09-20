Bella Hadid shares rare glimpses of Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai on her 1st birthday

Bella Hadid is a proud aunt as her sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai has turned 1 year old! To mark the occasion, the supermodel shared some never-seen-before pictures of the baby, and we can’t get enough of them! As Zyan Malik and Gigi’s daughter turned 1 year old, Dua Lipa and Yolanda Hadid have also shared sweet tributes.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with,” Bella began, adding some endearing pictures of baby Khai, with her face hidden in emojis in most of them. Like a doting aunt, Bella penned that Khai’s presence makes her smile. “You make me smile when I’m sad, and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive [sic],” Bella wrote. In the note, Bella also thanked the parents, Gigi and Zayn for bringing her “forever best friend” into their lives!

“I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all,” Bella adorably wrote. In the pictures, Bella and Khai can be seen having a great time with each other. Fans can also get glimpses of Gigi in some of the pictures, as she can be seen feeding baby Khai, and also in another endearing pose with some of Khai’s toys.

Singer Dua Lipa also wished Khai her 1st birthday. “Happy birthday perfect angel Khai,” the singer penned while sharing a photo of Khai sitting on her lap while the both of them are busy bonding with each other. Gigi and Bella’s mother Yolanda Hadid wished “angel Khai” with adorable snaps of the baby with different animals. “I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings every day,” she shared.

With baby Khai turning a year old, we wonder if Zayn and Gigi would share some adorable snaps of their little girl!

