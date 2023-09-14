Bella Hadid SHOCKS the world by going BALD for Marc Jacobs' fall 2023 campaign

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, experimentation reigns supreme. From the source of Vogue, jaw-dropping makeovers to unconventional ensembles, the industry constantly pushes boundaries. And when it comes to making a statement, Bella Hadid is always at the forefront. Recently, in a bold and unexpected move, Bella Hadid transformed into a bald A.I. robot for Marc Jacobs' Fall 2023 campaign, aptly named "Heaven." This groundbreaking campaign, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Danielle Emerson, defies conventions and leaves fashion enthusiasts astounded.

Bella Hadid's sci-fi transformation

In a series of avant-garde photographs, Bella Hadid showcases her unparalleled versatility as a model. The stunning images capture her metamorphosis into a bald A.I. robot, a concept that challenges the very essence of traditional fashion campaigns.

One of the most striking shots features Bella wearing an armor-like lingerie set. The ensemble includes a captivating metal breastplate and a matching high-waisted thong, complemented by a silver abstract headpiece. This daring look pays homage to the beloved Kiki Boot, a cult favorite, and is completed with sky-high black satin platform Mary Janes adorned with the iconic buckle.

In another mesmerizing image, Bella appears completely nude, sporting pencil-thin brows and a single silver ear cuff. What makes this shot to the next level of surrealism is the silver tentacle seemingly growing out of her spine, pushing the boundaries of traditional beauty and fashion norms.

The Kiki group collection

The "Heaven" campaign not only showcases Bella Hadid's transformative prowess but also introduces the world to the Kiki Group collection, set to debut this month. Inspired by the iconic Kiki Boot, the collection includes a range of fashion-forward pieces, from classic black satin Kiki Boots to tops, miniskirts, and bags adorned with the brand's signature buckle detailing.

Among the collection highlights is a gray denim two-piece set featuring an off-the-shoulder zip-up long-sleeve crop top paired with low-rise jeans. To accentuate the ensemble, Bella dons a silver chain "heaven" necklace, a see-through face mask, and metallic chrome nails, embracing the futuristic and otherworldly vibe of the campaign.

