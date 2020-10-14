Bella Hadid SPARKS dating rumours with Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson

According to recent reports, Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid has secretly been dating The Shining star Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Duke Nicholson.

Bella Hadid is reportedly dating a new actor! The 24-year-old model has been quietly dating Duke Nicholson for the past few weeks, a source shared with Page Six. The 21-year-old actor is the grandson of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson. According to the source, Bella and Duke have been spending some time hanging out together in New York City. Before jetting away with friends, Bella and Duke recently went away on a quick trip for her birthday.

For the unversed, Duke is a rising star in Hollywood. Last year, he appeared in Jordan Peele‘s horror flick Us and posed alongside Lana Del Rey for the cover of her album Norman F–king Rockwell!. Next up, he will appear in Dreamland alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly. Previously, Bella made headlines for her past relationship with The Weeknd from 2015 to 2016 and then again from 2018 to 2019.

In case you missed it, the model turned 24 last week and celebrated by taking a group of gal pals on vacation via private jet. She posted images on Instagram and wrote, “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky … I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.”

