  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bella Hadid SPARKS dating rumours with Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson

According to recent reports, Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid has secretly been dating The Shining star Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Duke Nicholson.
20188 reads Mumbai
Bella Hadid dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke NicholsonBella Hadid SPARKS dating rumours with Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bella Hadid is reportedly dating a new actor! The 24-year-old model has been quietly dating Duke Nicholson for the past few weeks, a source shared with Page Six. The 21-year-old actor is the grandson of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson. According to the source, Bella and Duke have been spending some time hanging out together in New York City. Before jetting away with friends, Bella and Duke recently went away on a quick trip for her birthday.

 

For the unversed, Duke is a rising star in Hollywood. Last year, he appeared in Jordan Peele‘s horror flick Us and posed alongside Lana Del Rey for the cover of her album Norman F–king Rockwell!. Next up, he will appear in Dreamland alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly. Previously, Bella made headlines for her past relationship with The Weeknd from 2015 to 2016 and then again from 2018 to 2019. 

 

In case you missed it, the model turned 24 last week and celebrated by taking a group of gal pals on vacation via private jet. She posted images on Instagram and wrote, “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky … I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.”

 

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid recreates ‘iconic’ scene from KUWTK; Leaves Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian in SPLITS; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram, Page Six, Getty Images

You may like these
Bella Hadid recreates ‘iconic’ scene from KUWTK; Leaves Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian in SPLITS; Watch
Gigi Hadid pours her heart in a beautiful birthday note for Bella Hadid: WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER
Gigi & Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid says being their father is a ‘burden’; Takes dig at Kardashian family
Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed Baby ZiGi? Bella Hadid's 'buns in the oven' post has fans wondering
Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella jokes about ‘2 buns in the oven’; Says ‘mine is from a burger & her’s is from Zayn’
Bella Hadid opens up about battling Lyme disease; Says she has ‘at least 10 symptoms every day without fail’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement