Bella Hadid stuns in Black dress during Cayman Island vacay, sends Instagram into frenzy; Checkout PICS

Bella Hadid, the 26-year-old model, has shared some pictures from her summer vacation in the Cayman Islands on Instagram. She took a little break from social media but came back with a post in August 2023.

Bella Hadid slayed in black

In the pictures, Bella is seen standing on a balcony, looking all glamorous during the sunset. She wore a black strapless dress with a cut-out in the middle that showed her stomach and a fancy flower-shaped brooch on her chest. Bella kept her makeup simple and had her natural wavy hair. Her dad, Mohamed Hadid, showed his love and support in the comments, saying, “Love my fighter daughter the beautiful @bellahadid,”

One of the photos in her post was a selfie where she leaned on the balcony with a camera. This same picture was shared by a friend, Fanny Bourdette-Donon, who works for Dior Beauty. They spent time together in the Cayman Islands, as seen in other photos that Fanny shared on her Instagram. Fanny's caption read, “Rest, Reconnect, Reset 🌺🥥🥭🌴.” The pictures showed both of them having fun riding a Jet Ski, sunbathing on the beach, and posing together in matching white outfits at night.

Bella Hadid opened up about her health struggles

Earlier, Bella Hadid also opened up about her health struggles in an Instagram post in August. She revealed that she had been dealing with health issues for 15 years, including Lyme disease and chronic illness. She expressed her gratitude to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her brother, Anwar, for supporting her through this tough journey.

Despite her hardships, Bella wanted to assure her fans that she's okay now and that she wouldn't change anything about her life because it made her who she is today. She shared that her experiences, though challenging, were a part of her journey, and she's proud of where she is now. This isn't the first time Bella has talked about her health struggles. She's been open about it in the past, emphasizing that it's important to focus on how people feel on the inside, rather than just their appearance. Bella expressed, "Life isn't always what it looks like on the outside, the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel."

