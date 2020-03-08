Bella Hadid SUED for using her own photo without the photographer’s permission

Bella Hadid is getting sued for sharing her picture on social media without the Photographer’s permission. Read on to know more.

Bella Hadid is getting sued for posting a picture on her Instagram account without taking the permission of the photographer who clicked it. On September 9, Bella posted a picture on Insta which featured her in a black-and-white-checked Tommy Hilfiger chapeau. The hat came from the designer’s collaboration with Spider-Man actress Zendaya. “@zendaya made this hat so I shall wear this hat until I can no longer wear this hat anymore @tommyhilfiger,” Hadid wrote in the caption. The photographer who clicked a picture has filed a lawsuit against the 23-year-old model.

The shutterbug has claimed that Bella has no right to post the picture online and is now seeking unspecified damages, Page six reported. In January, a similar lawsuit was filed against Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was sued for posting her picture on Instagram without permission. She recently posted an adorable picture of herself and husband Kayne West from a party in 2018 and the photographer of the picture claimed that she did not ask for his permission before using the picture.

Check out some of her latest Instagram posts:

Saeed Bolden claimed in a copyright infringement lawsuit that he took the particular picture of the couple in June 2018 during a party for Nas’ album Nasir, Page Six reported. Kim shared the picture with her 157 million Instagram followers on October 2, 2018. The image she used is a black and white version of his picture and it now has about 2.2 million likes. The Long Island-based photographer, in his lawsuit, has claimed that he’s entitled to unspecified damages for using his work without asking him. ALSO READ: Bella Hadid can’t move on because she still has feelings for The Weeknd? Find Out

Read More