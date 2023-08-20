Bella Hadid takes a break; amidst her Lyme disease treatment

In a few recent social media posts, Bella Hadid opened up about the challenges she faced, including her battle with Lyme disease. She shared her belief in the bittersweet yet profound ways the universe operates. But wait, there's more! Hadid sprinkled some extra delight on her social media by sharing a bunch of lively and cheerful snapshots with her followers. Scoop: she’s not alone, she features a delight that she feels lively around, that gives her strength and love in unspoken words.

Bella Hadid melt hearts with her recent Instagram post

Bella Hadid shared a carousel of photos with her beloved horse. In the very first snapshot, Bella Hadid's face lights up with an infectious joy that's practically contagious. And then, in the next frame, cue the "aww's" – she's caught on camera giving her horse a sweet, affectionate kiss. It's like a page out of a fairy tale! You can practically hear the laughter and feel the bond between Bella and her furry BFF.

Hadid's profound love for horse riding is rooted in her upbringing. Growing up on a Beverly Hills horse ranch for ten years, she was immersed in the equestrian world, with her mother Yolanda Foster sharing the same passion. Beginning her riding journey at the tender age of three, Bella dedicated a decade to competitive riding, showing her dedication and skill. However, a pivotal turning point came in 2016 when she contracted Lyme disease, forcing her to relinquish her dreams of becoming a professional equestrian.

Diving into the Stream of Subconsciousness with the Catwalk Queen

In a 73 Questions interview with Vogue, Bella delved into her affinity for horse riding, reminiscing about her competitive days and the thrill of the sport. Despite the unexpected detour caused by her health, her connection to horses remains a cherished part of her identity which becomes very relevant when we scroll through her recent Instagram post.

As we delve further into her Instagram timeline, we come across a delightful throwback: a video showcasing Hadid's enthusiastic horseback riding, as she immerses herself completely in the activity. The accompanying caption reads "dreaming of this" a direct acknowledgment of the emotions tied to her affection for horses, which she considers her sources of paw-sitives.

