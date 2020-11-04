  1. Home
Bella Hadid takes mom Yolanda Hadid voting for the first time as US citizen; Says ‘I am so proud of her!’

Bella Hadid recently took her mom Yolanda Hadid, who is originally from the Netherlands, voting as a US citizen for the first time. Scroll down to see what she said along with the cute photos.
Yolanda Hadid recently became a first time American voter! Yolanda’s daughter and supermodel Bella Hadid took to her Instagram on Election Day, Tuesday (November 3) to reveal that her mom voted for the first time since becoming an American citizen. “Took my mama to vote for the first time today!!! She became an American citizen just recently and this year she was so determined to get out and vote. I am so proud of her!!! Wearing our best Blues!!!!!” the 24-year-old model wrote, along with photos of she and Yolanda at their polling station while wearing masks.

 

If you didn’t know, Yolanda was born and raised in the Netherlands. After modelling for several years across Europe, she moved to the United States in 1994, where she met now ex-husband Mohamed Hadid. They then had three kids – Gigi, Bella, and Anwar.

 

Even though this was the first time voting for Yolanda, her daughter Bella has been vocal about spreading political awareness during this election cycle in the US.  In case you missed it, the model recently called rapper Lil Pump a “loser” via Instagram Stories for endorsing Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

 

