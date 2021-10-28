Bella Hadid talks about the 'joy' of being an aunt to Khai; Calls Gigi Hadid's daughter the 'biggest gift'

Bella Hadid can't stop gushing over her niece Khai and is happy to take on the role of a 'full-time' aunt for the little one. In a recent interaction for E!'s Daily Pop interview, the model spoke about being around baby Khai and how it brings her the most joy. Hadid went on to describe her sister Gigi Hadid's daughter as the "biggest gift."

There's no denying that Bella Hadid and Khai are already the cutest aunt-niece duo out there and it is often seen in the Instagram photos that Gigi shares. Bella is often seen playing with her baby niece and during a recent interview, spoke fondly about Gigi and Zayn Malik's daughter and how she has changed the family in the sweetest way.

Bella doted on her niece as she said, "I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there. I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better", via E!

The model is so happy spending time with her niece that she even joked about turning into a full-time auntie as she said, "Are there full-time aunties out there?"

Bella has been the best aunt to Khai and there's no doubt about that considering how Gigi herself called her sister as the "forever protector" for her and Malik's one-year-old daughter. Khai turned one in September and it was 'aunt' Bella who shared a glimpse of the special birthday celebrations for the little one. The model gushed about Khai, calling her a "magical child" as she wrote, "Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life" on Instagram.

