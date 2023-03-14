Bella Ramsey says she was in denial about ending The Last of Us, ‘I was forcing myself not to cry’

The finale episode of The Last of Us just aired on Sunday night and now the first season of the HBO show has finally come to an end. Created by Craig Mazan and Neil Druckmann, the post-apocalyptic drama television series is based on a 2013 video game created by the Naughty Brothers. The series followed Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) as he escorted his daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States, 20 years after a pandemic hit the world. With the last explosive finale episode finally out, Ramsey says that she was in complete denial about ending the show.

Bella Ramsey on ending The Last of Us

Talking to Vanity Fair, Bella Ramsey shared that ending the shooting for The Last of Us was definitely like ending a marathon. “You basically create a whole new, separate life. You’re living in a place for a year with the same people, so it was weird. I was completely in denial that it was going to finish,” she said. Ramsey further added that when she got back home, she was still in denial mode and believed that she will be back on the sets next week. However, she said, that ‘next week’ never came and that she found it really hard and difficult.

When asked if the denial wore off on the last day, the 19-year-old actress told the publication that it happened on the last take of the last scene they shot. Bella said that she wished the makers planned an emotional scene so that it would help everyone. “Instead I was forcing myself not to cry, walking down a cul-de-sac in the middle of the night, having a humorous conversation,” she said.

Bella Ramsey on her last time on set with Pedro Pascal

Bella also recalled lying on the floor next to her co-star Pedro Pascal. She revealed that Pascal, who plays her father in the show, was lying on the floor to help with his back and that she went and lied down next to him. “We just were next to each other for the last time,” she said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: HBO’s The Last of Us: All you need to know about Pedro Pascal's EPIC post-apocalyptic drama