Bella Thorne CONFIRMS engagement to THIS singer; Shares behind the scenes images from the special day

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are engaged! The 23-year-old actress and singer and the 27-year-old singer confirmed the happy news on Sunday (March 21) on social media. “She said YES @bellathorne,” Benjamin captioned the sweet post, which featured the two posing together as she showed off her new engagement ring. Bella also shared the photo on her Instagram Story.

The two were first pictured together back in April of 2019. They showed off their relationship for the first time in June of that year on Instagram. By July of 2020, their reps were denying engagement rumours. They were also seen enjoying a Mexican getaway last summer.

Bella Thorne recently made news for showing support for Britney Spears. speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the recent NYT documentary Framing Britney Spears. She told the publication that it made her so sad, just all the wrongs that society did to her. “It’s disgusting what she went through, what she is still going through, the whole nine yards, it is literally terrible. And thank goodness they made the documentary so that people can change their f–king perception on situations,” she said. She also opened up about paparazzi scrutiny as a teen when meeting up with Kylie Jenner. “What they would say to get a reaction, the disgusting things that they would scream, ‘Oh should I f–k your sister too. Your sister can get it like this,’” she recalls.

