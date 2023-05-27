Bella Thorne gets engaged to boyfriend Mark Emms; Actress opens up about wedding plans

Bella Thorne is officially off the market. The actress is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Mark Emms. And, Thorne itself confirmed the good news. Bella Thorne spoke about her engagement ring, revealed details about it, and opened up about her plans for her dream wedding.

Bella Thorne is engaged to boyfriend Mark Emms

In an interview with Vogue, Bella Thorne revealed that is engaged. She said that her boyfriend Mark popped the question on May 13, at her home in California. Mark proposed to her with an emerald-cut diamond ring that is over 10 carats. After Bella said ‘yes’, the couple celebrated with their family in an intimate gathering.

Even though it has been almost only two weeks since their engagement, Bella has already started her wedding planning. In the interview, the actress confessed that she wants more of a countryside wedding in the U.K, where her boyfriend is originally from. Thorne also plans on wearing a couture dress or two, the actress revealed, "Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" She disclosed that she plans on wearing a Dior or vintage Schiaparelli for the wedding.

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms’ relationship

Bella and Mark first sparked dating rumors in August 2022. They were linked together back then. Later, the two started dating when they met at Cara Delevgine’s birthday party in Ibiza, according to Vogue. "It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Bella said. When the two started dating last year, a source had told people that "they're having fun." They were later spotted kissing at Mykonos, Greece, on a yacht in August. They had been "dating for about a month" back then.

In February, the couple made their relationship official. Bella posted a picture of the two in which they could be seen recreating a scene from Lady and The Tramp while they ate spaghetti. Confirming their relationship, Thorne shared the photo in a Valentine’s day post and captioned it as, "Find someone u want to share ur candy with.”

Bella was previously engaged to Benjamin Mascolo. The pair began dating in March 2021 and called it quits in June 2022. A source revealed the reason behind the breakup saying, "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

