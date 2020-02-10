Bella Thorne reveals she did THIS to look more Latin
In order to feel closer to her Latin heritage which she got from her Cuban father Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, the 22-year-old star darkened her skin and tresses. "Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage...to wear my heritage on my skin. It's just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are...and everyone wants u to be something else," she said on Instagram, reports aceshwobiz.com.
Bella added: "Being Cuban/Latin in most people's eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair, and dark skin, I'm naturally blonde I have hazel brown eyes and I try not to go in the sun because skin cancer runs in my family I put an effect on this video, and looking at it I like me looking tan with darker hair." Bella's sister Dani Thorne replied: "Well said." Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo wrote: "Hot as f (fire emojis)."
Meanwhile, "Teen Wolf" actor Tyler Posey, who's of Mexican descent, said: "Latinos! You can have some of my skin." Some of her followers were shocked by her message. "Your Cuban?" one wrote. Another said that she took DNA test: "Ima need to see that 23ANDME LMAO."
