Bella Thorne says there’s ‘no way’ Armie Hammer is a cannibal; Asks fans to ‘leave him & his family alone’

After many of Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriends came forward and weighed in on whether the DMs circulating are fake or not, Bella Thorne has just forward and defended him.

Actress Bella Thorne recently reacted to the current scandal surrounding Armie Hammer. For the unversed, The Social Network actor Armie is under the limelight for allegedly sending NSFW DMs to various women who report that he said some very disturbing things about his sexual fantasies. Among the claims from the women was an allegation, that claimed Armie saying that he wanted to drink a woman’s blood and that he was “100% a cannibal.”

Ever since multiple women came forward with the explicit DMs, the story blew up, and over the past week, many of Armie’s ex-girlfriends have come out and spoken about their relationship with them. Now, actor Bella Throne is coming forward, claiming that she doesn’t believe what is being said about Armie.

The 23-year-old Disney actress took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a post of Armie’s latest scandal put up by a publication. She wrote: “I honestly can’t believe this… people are crazy to fake this kinda s–t. this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone. No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL…..” Bella said in her stories. She added, “Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around.”

If you missed it, just last week, Armie’s ex Courtney Vucekovich spoke to Page Six and told them: “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” “‘F–k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again. He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” the FLASHD app founder & CEO said. If you didn’t know, Courtney founded the “on-demand glam” app Flashd.

