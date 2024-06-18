Bella Thorne Starrer Horror-Comedy Saint Clare To Premiere At Italy’s Taormina Film Festival 2024; See Details

Bella Thorne plays a psychotic young assassin who murders ill-intended people for goodwill in the upcoming horror thriller Saint Clare. The second horror film directed by Mitzi Peirone is set to premiere at this year’s Taormina Film Festival with Thorne in attendance. Check out the premiere details below!

Bella Thorne starrer Saint Clare’s premiere details

The Mitzi Peirone-directed film based on Don Roff’s novel Clare at Sixteen will premiere at Italy’s annual Taormina Film Festival 2024 on June 13. The screening will be held at Taormina’s 8,000-seat open-air ancient Greek amphitheater overshadowed by Sicily’s active Mt. Etna volcano.

Saint Clare is Peirone's follow-up project to 2018’s Braid, which premiered at Tribeca that year and marked the director’s debut horror movie. She also co-wrote the script alongside Guinevere Turner. The film was produced by David Chackler, Arielle Elwes, and Joel Michaely.

“We couldn’t have dreamed of a better debut for our oneiric film than the gorgeously historic Taormina,” Peirone said in a statement. She added that there couldn’t be a better place to launch the film than Sicily as it delves into “spiritual beauty, female sainthood and fate.”

What’s the premise of comic horror Saint Clare?

The film is set in a small town where a young woman is haunted by the voices in her head that lead her to the assassination of ill-intended people. She seems to be getting away with the murders “until her last kill sucks her down a rabbit hole riddled with corruption, trafficking and visions from the beyond,” as per the film’s synopsis.

Thorne stars as the lead, Clare Bleecker, with Ryan Philippe and Wedding Crashers’s Rebecca DeMornay in supporting roles. Apart from Saint Clare, filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung’s (Minari) highly anticipated film Twisters, starring Glen Powell, has also been added to the premiere lineup at the festival.

The 70th edition of the Taormina Film Festival will run from 12th to 19th July.